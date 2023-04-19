Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 2,016 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $139,745.39.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $147,216.80.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.07.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.
