Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 2,016 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $139,745.39.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $147,216.80.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

