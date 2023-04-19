Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFY opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $261.16 million, a P/E ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

