Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $1,447,583.50 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Booking Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,696.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,526.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,193.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,721.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.12.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.