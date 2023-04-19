Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Boston Properties by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 254,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 33,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Performance

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

