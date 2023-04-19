Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.
Insider Transactions at Bridgeline Digital
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.