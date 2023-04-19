Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Insider Transactions at Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Further Reading

