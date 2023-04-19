Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.