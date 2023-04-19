Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of BYFC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.89.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.27%.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
