Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.