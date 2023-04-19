Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $72.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

