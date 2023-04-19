Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 7,383.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.