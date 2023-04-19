Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSII. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.31 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Institutional Trading of Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.