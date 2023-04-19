Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CARV stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

