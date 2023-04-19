CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

CASI opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

