Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.97. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 133,917 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.13.
Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
