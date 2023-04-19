Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.97. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 133,917 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.