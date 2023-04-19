Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.