Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CVE opened at C$24.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.35. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.90 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock has a market cap of C$45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$5,658,494.05. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. Insiders acquired a total of 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

