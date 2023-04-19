Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
TSE:CVE opened at C$24.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.35. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.90 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock has a market cap of C$45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92.
Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$5,658,494.05. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. Insiders acquired a total of 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
