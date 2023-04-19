CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

