CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 9,831 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -381.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $158.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

