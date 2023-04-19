CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

