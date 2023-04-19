Citigroup Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $124.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

NYSE PGR opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 484,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

