Citigroup Raises AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $344.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $331.87 on Tuesday. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AON will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

