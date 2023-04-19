Citigroup Raises Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $45.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,617 over the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at $1,216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 264,066 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.