Citigroup Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $70.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

