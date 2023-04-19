Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,407.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $326,816.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,538.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,371 shares of company stock worth $721,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE CLW opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $555.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

