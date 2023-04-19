CME Group (CME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CME Group Stock Performance
CME Group stock opened at $191.38 on Wednesday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $237.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day moving average is $178.42.
CME Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
