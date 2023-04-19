CME Group (CME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CME Group stock opened at $191.38 on Wednesday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $237.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day moving average is $178.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

