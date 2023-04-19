Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
KOF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39.
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
