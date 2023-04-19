Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KOF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

