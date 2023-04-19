Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Articles

