Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

