Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 260.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,724.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,724.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,371 shares of company stock worth $721,829. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:CLW opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $555.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

