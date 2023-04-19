Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

