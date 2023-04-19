Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

