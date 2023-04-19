Comerica Bank Sells 1,007 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.