CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Northland Securities

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COMM. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.39.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,445,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

