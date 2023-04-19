Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

