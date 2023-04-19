Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERTH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at $171,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at $299,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

