Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $84,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IYJ stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

