Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $88,000 Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 111,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

