Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $93,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IXN stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

