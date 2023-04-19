Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ACES opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

