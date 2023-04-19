Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

