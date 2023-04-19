Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 2,220 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in Haleon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 8,762,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,724,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

