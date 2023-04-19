Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes $71,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQAL. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $617.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.