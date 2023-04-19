Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

