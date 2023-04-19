Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$2.65 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.73 to C$2.65 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

