Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.65 at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.73 to C$2.65 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.