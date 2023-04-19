Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Huw Owen Sells 3,150 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Couchbase Stock Up 7.8 %

BASE opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $774.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BASE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,293 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,905 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

