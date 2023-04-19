Crane (NYSE:CR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.
Crane Trading Down 3.1 %
Crane stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. Crane has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Crane
In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,726,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 2,775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $11,727,000. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $7,669,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Crane
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
