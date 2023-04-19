Crane (NYSE:CR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Crane stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. Crane has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,726,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 2,775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $11,727,000. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $7,669,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

