Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 1,277,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 659,917 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,540,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 297,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 223,300 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

