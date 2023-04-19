DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.41.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 90,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 584,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

