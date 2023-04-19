Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,344 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

