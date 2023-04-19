Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $420.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

